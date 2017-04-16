Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Assigned to D-League
Onuaku was assigned Sunday to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Onuaku continues to move back and forth between the two rosters, with the Vipers currently fighting in the D-League Western Conference Finals. Look for Onuaku to be recalled following Sunday's contest and could be back with the big club for their playoff opener against the Thunder later in the evening. Onuaku is not expected to see the court in the playoffs in a competitive contest.
