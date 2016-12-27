Onuaku was assigned to the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston (KRIV) reports.

Onuaku was recalled last week to provide added depth at center with Clint Capela (leg) ruled out for multiple weeks, but he didn't make his season debut until Monday's 131-115 win over the Suns, during which he collected six points (2-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in eight minutes. Onuaku only entered that game because the outcome was already well decided, and his demotion to the D-League signals that he won't be a part of coach Mike D'Antoni's rotation anytime soon.