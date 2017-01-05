Onuaku was recalled Thursday from the D-League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Onuaku has played just one game with the Rockets this season, spending the majority of his time in the D-League. With Rio Grande Valley, he's played 19 games and has averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.4 blocks over 27.4 minutes. The raw big man will be with the Rockets for their back-to-back set Thursday and Friday, although it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the D-League shortly after. Onuaku is not expected to see the court in a competitive game.