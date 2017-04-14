Onuaku was recalled from the Rockets' D-League affiliate Friday.

Onuaku will rejoin the Rockets ahead of Sunday night's playoff opener against the Thunder. However, after featuring in merely five games this regular season, it'd be stunning if the rookie gets any minutes over the weekend.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories