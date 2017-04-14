Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Recalled from D-League
Onuaku was recalled from the Rockets' D-League affiliate Friday.
Onuaku will rejoin the Rockets ahead of Sunday night's playoff opener against the Thunder. However, after featuring in merely five games this regular season, it'd be stunning if the rookie gets any minutes over the weekend.
