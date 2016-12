Onuaku was recalled from the D-League on Tuesday.

Onuaku has spent the bulk of the season thus far in the D-League, where he's compiled averages of 10.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 16 games for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The Louisville product is unlikely to be a significant impact player for the Rockets as a rookie, though he could take on a slightly larger role over the next month-plus with Clint Capela (leg) sidelined.