Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Sent to D-League
Onuaku was assigned to the D-League on Thursday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Onuaku will join the Rio Grande Valley Vipers for Game 1 of the D-League Western Conference Finals, but he'll likely be back with the Rockets prior to their postseason opener Sunday night against Oklahoma City. Regardless, the rookie is not expected to be a major factor in Mike D'Antoni's rotation.
