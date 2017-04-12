Rockets' Chinanu Onuaku: Will return to bench Wednesday
Onuaku will come off the bench in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Onuaku started at played 21 minutes in Monday's game against the Clippers, but with the Rockets returning to their regular starters for the season finale, the Louisville product will return to the bench. He will likely, however, play a solid amount of minutes with Houston expected to cap the minutes of their key players, but Onuaku is still not a safe DFS spot play Wednesday due to the uncertainty surrounding the team's rotation.
