Rockets' Chris Paul: Dealt to Rockets

Paul, after informing the Clippers he would sign with the Rockets in free agency, opted-in on his contract and was subsequently dealt to Houston in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Sam Dekker, Lou Williams and a 2018 (top three protected) first round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports.

After another disappointing season in Los Angeles teamed up with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan, Paul seemingly decided that the grass was greener on the other side. Originally, Paul had decided to opt out of his contract, but then informed the Clippers of his intentions to sign with the Rockets, eventually leading him to opt in, so the Clippers could deal him and get assets in return. From a fantasy perspective, this trade could have significant implications for both Paul and Harden, who are both ball-dominant guards in every sense of the word. That said, Paul shot a career-best 41.1 percent from beyond the arc last season, making it a possibility that he could occasionally do some catch-and-shoot action while Harden shuffles the defense. On the other side of the equation, Harden played mostly shooting guard and small forward for the majority of his career until coach Mike D'Antoni decided to officially convert him to a point guard this past season, so playing off-ball isn't foreign to him. It seems likely, however, that one or both of them will suffer in the assist department but could compensate with increased scoring efficiency. Whatever the case may be, Houston now boasts one of the most, if not the most, skilled backcourts in the NBA.