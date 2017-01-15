Capela (leg) is expected to return to practice on Monday, with the hope of being cleared for either Tuesday's game against the Heat or Wednesday's matchup with the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela has been sidelined since mid-December with a fractured left fibula and is fully expected to miss a 15th straight game on Sunday versus the Nets. However, he's now on the brink of a return and has been cleared to practice, so look for him to take the court for Monday's session. Depending on how his injury responds to the increase in activity, Capela is expected to be available for either Tuesday or Wednesday's game during the Rockets' upcoming back-to-back set, although we should hear another update on his status after Monday's practice. Once cleared, Capela's presence should mean a significant decrease in value for both Montrezl Harrell and Nene Hilario.