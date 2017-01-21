Capela tallied 22 points (10-16 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in just 21 minutes during a 125-108 loss to Golden State on Friday.

In his third game back from a fractured fibula that sidelined him 15 games, Capela finally looked like himself. He was springy around the basket, and gave poor, flat-footed Zaza Pachulia fits all night at the rim. The last time Capela had a double double was December 10th against the Mavericks. He'll look to build on his return against the Grizzlies on Saturday.