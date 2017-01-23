Capela is expected to reenter the starting lineup at center Monday against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela started at center in his first game back from a broken fibula that cost him 15 contests, but he only played nine minutes in that outing, a Jan. 17 loss to the Heat. He's since come off the bench in each of the Rockets' last three games, but it sounds like coach Mike D'Antoni is ready to move Capela back to the top unit with the team now at full strength with Ryan Anderson (illness) ready to play Monday. Capela should see his playing time begin to pick up a bit upon returning to the starting five, though he likely won't approach 30 minutes in most games with D'Antoni wanting to find time for both Nene Hilario and Montrezl Harrell.