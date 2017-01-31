Capela is expected to return to the starting lineup Tuesday against Sacramento, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The big man shifted to the bench for Friday's game against the 76ers and remained a reserve for Sunday's loss to the Pacers. While coach Mike D'Antoni is yet to confirm, the expectation is that Capela will move back into the starting five Tuesday, pushing Montrezl Harrell back to the bench. Since returning from a near-month-long injury absence, Capela is averaging 10.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 17.9 minutes per game.