Rockets' Clint Capela: Extremely accurate from floor in Wednesday's win
Capela ended up with 22 points (11-12 FG, 0-3 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocked shots, two assists and a steal over 30 minutes in Wednesday's 123-118 win against the Timberwolves.
Capela was rested and raring to go after sitting out Monday's game against the Clippers. The center has ranked near the top of the league in field-goal percentage, and he'll be a solid fantasy option for those playing postseason leagues and DFS.
