Capela scored 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-8 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, one steal and one block across 28 minutes of play during Tuesday's 128-104 victory over the Magic.

Capela was quite active once again and narrowly missed a double-double, perhaps due to the lopsided nature of the scoreline. After easing his way back upon returning from a fractured leg, Capela has seen his playing time rise to 27.8 minutes per game over the last four and is averaging 16.3 points to go along with 9.5 rebounds in that span.