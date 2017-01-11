Rockets' Clint Capela: Progresses to on-court running
Capela (leg), who has recently been running on an alter-G treadmill, is now able to do some on-court running, Jonathan Feigen off the Houston Chronicle reports.
Coach Mike D'Antoni recently reported that Capela remains on track in his recovery and that still appears to be the case, as Capela continues to progress. He's recently been limited to an alter-G treadmill, which allows a player to rehab without significant body weight being applied to his injured leg. However, it appears he's ready for full body weight, as he's now able to take part in some on-court running. Capela is shooting for a return in late January or early February, but in the meantime, look for Montrezl Harrell to continue to be the biggest beneficiary in playing time and fantasy value, while Nene Hilario also helps make up for Capela's absence.
