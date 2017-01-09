Coach Mike D'Antoni said Monday that Capela (leg) remains on track in his recovery, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

It's been roughly three weeks since Capela was given a four-to-six week timetable for a return, so it appears the Rockets are still shooting to have him back sometime in mid-to-late January. We should see his status updated again as soon as he takes the next step in his recovery, which is likely returning to the court for individual work. However, with Capela set to be sidelined at least another week, Montrezl Harrell will continue to be relied upon for the majority of the work at center, while Nene Hilario picks up minutes in the upper-teens-to-low-20's. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26, Capela will be reevaluated in about a week.