Rockets' Clint Capela: Scores 22 against Dwight Howard, Hawks
Capela put up 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.
Capela fell one rebound short of his second double double in a row. He found success early and often, scoring 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, but struggled late with zero points in seven fourth quarter minutes. The 22 points tie a season high for Capela, the second time he's reached that total since returning from a knee injury on January 15th.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to return to starting five•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Will come off bench Friday vs. 76ers•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Expected to rejoin starting five Monday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Erupts for 22 points, 12 rebounds•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Will have minutes restriction, won't start Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Sees limited minutes Tuesday•