Capela put up 22 points (9-11 FG, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, two steals and one block in 31 minutes Thursday during a 113-108 loss to the Hawks.

Capela fell one rebound short of his second double double in a row. He found success early and often, scoring 11 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the first quarter, but struggled late with zero points in seven fourth quarter minutes. The 22 points tie a season high for Capela, the second time he's reached that total since returning from a knee injury on January 15th.