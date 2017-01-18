Capela (leg) failed to score a point Tuesday in his return to the lineup, missing all three of his field goal attempts while adding five rebounds, an assist and a block in nine minutes during a 109-103 loss to the Heat.

After missing 15 games with a leg injury, Capela understandably wasn't ready to assume a full workload. The Rockets are right back at it Wednesday, hosting the Bucks, and while the 22-year-old center should see more court time if his leg checks out OK after Tuesday's game, it could be a while yet before he's topping 20 minutes again.