Capela (leg) will be available Tuesday against the Heat, but it's uncertain whether he'll start or come off the bench, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Capela has been sidelined for the Rockets' past 15 games while recovering from a fractured fibula, but after returning to practice Monday and taking part in the team's shooatround Tuesday morning, he'll received clearance to return to the court. During his time on the sideline, the Rockets have been using a tandem of Montrezl Harrell and Nene Hilario at center, with Harrell making more of a splash of the two from a fantasy standpoint. During that 15-game stretch, Harrell has averaged 14.2 points (on 67.7% shooting), 4.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 27.1 minutes per game, but his lack of size has made his role somewhat volatile from contest to contest. As such, it appears coach Mike D'Antoni plans to deploy his three centers based on matchups, according to Feigen, which likely means that one of the big men will be squeezed out of the rotation or marginalized on a nightly basis. Capela is the biggest difference maker of the three on the defensive end, but he was only averaging 21.1 minutes per game in December before suffering the leg injury, and may have a tough time exceeding that level of playing time now that Harrell has made a case for regular run. It will be worthwhile for fantasy owners of any of the three centers to track how the playing time shakes out at the position over the next several games.