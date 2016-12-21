The Rockets confirmed Tuesday that Capela suffered a fractured left fibula and indicated that he would be reevaluated in four weeks, Jenny Dial Creech of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The news more or less verifies the earlier projection that Capela would be sidelined for up to six weeks, as he'll likely need additional time to regain conditioning following the extended break for recuperation, even if it's determined after the four-week period that his left leg is healing as anticipated. With Capela sidelined during Tuesday's 102-100 loss to the Spurs, Nene Hilario started at center and played 18 minutes, while reserve big man Montrezl Harrell saw 22 minutes and starting power forward Ryan Anderson played out of position for eight minutes. That playing time distribution might be similar to what coach Mike D'Antoni elects to levy out in future contests, which would make it difficult for Hilario or Harrell to carry much fantasy value outside of deep leagues.