Capela will come off the bench for Friday's tilt against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are opting to go with Nene Hilario as their starting center to match up against the huge Joel Embiid. Capela has been working himself back into shape after a leg inury, and has averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds across 19.8 minutes per game during his past four appearances. Capela may still see about 20 minutes Friday, as Embiid is on a minute restriction of 28 per game, and Hilario may go to the bench when Embiid does, opening up the position for Capela.