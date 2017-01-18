Capela will come off the bench and be on a minutes restrictions in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Capela started in Tuesday night's game against the Heat, but he ended up playing just nine minutes. It looks like the big man will have a similar dose Wednesday, as Montrezl Harrell will start once again at center and likely see a heavy dose of minutes in the frontcourt.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola