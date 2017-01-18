Rockets' Clint Capela: Will have minutes restriction, won't start Wednesday
Capela will come off the bench and be on a minutes restrictions in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.
Capela started in Tuesday night's game against the Heat, but he ended up playing just nine minutes. It looks like the big man will have a similar dose Wednesday, as Montrezl Harrell will start once again at center and likely see a heavy dose of minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Sees limited minutes Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Will start at center Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Will be available Tuesday vs. Heat•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Could return Tuesday or Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Progresses to on-court running•
-
Rockets' Clint Capela: Remains on track in recovery•