Capela (leg) will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Montrezl Harrell was expected to remain the starter at center in Capela's first game back, but coach Mike D'Antoni made the call to go with Capela instead. However, despite working with the top unit, Capela very well could have his minutes limited after an extended absence, which could mean Harrell still sees a good chunk of playing time off the bench. Coach D'Antoni also recently reported that the Rockets would continue to change up their starting center depending on each individual matchup on a game-to-game basis, so Capela's start on Tuesday doesn't necessarily mean he'll be in that role for the forseeable future.