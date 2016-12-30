Brewer is expected to settle back into a bench role Friday against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brewer started at shooting guard in Tuesday's win over the Mavericks while Patrick Beverley (thigh) was sidelined, but only saw a modest boost in playing time, logging 20 minutes. With Beverley returning to practice Thursday and cleared to play Friday, it's expected that he'll take on his usual role in the starting lineup, which would result Brewer heading back to the bench. Brewer is averaging 3.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 13.7 minutes per game in his 29 appearances as a reserve this season.