Brewer will return to the bench for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Brewer was in the starting lineup Monday versus the Wizards with Patrick Beverley (wrist) sitting out, but logged just 16 minutes on his way to four points, one rebound and two assists. With Beverley available and back with the starters, Brewer heads to the bench, further limiting any upside that may have been there while working with the top unit.