Brewer recorded eight points (3-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 20 minutes during a 123-107 victory over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Brewer got the start with Patrick Beverley (thigh) held out and only saw a minor rise in minutes and production. Tuesday's game marked the first time in December that he has tallied more than two rebounds or assists in a game. The two three-pointers made did tie a season high for Brewer. Beverley is expected to start Friday's game against the Clippers, and Brewer's value will trend back downward if that is the case.

