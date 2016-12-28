Coach Mike D'Antoni said Brewer will start Tuesday against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brewer was expected to start the whole time Patrick Beverley (thigh) sat out, but came off the bench Monday. This move will send Eric Gordon to the bench as the Rockets' sixth man. Brewer has averaged 1.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 15.3 minutes per game in three total games as a starter this season.