Brewer will start at small forward for Tuesday's game against the Heat, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Ryan Anderson has been ruled out with an illness, so the Rockets are going to shift Trevor Ariza to power forward, while inserting Brewer into the lineup at small forward. Brewer has averaged just 15.3 minutes per game this season and while he's slated to see an uptick in playing time Tuesday, it remains to be seen how much, as he's logged 16 and 29 minutes, respectively, in each of his last two starts.