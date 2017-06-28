Rockets' DeAndre Liggins: Traded to Rockets

Liggins was traded to the Rockets on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.

The Mavs opted against picking up Liggins' option for next season, but he's still able to be traded before the free agency singing period, which begins Saturday morning. A defensive-minded guard, Liggins has bounced around between Orlando, Oklahoma City, Miami, Cleveland and Dallas since entering the league in 2011, but he's yet to find a permanent home, due in part to his struggles on the offensive end. While the Rockets likely won't commit to Liggins long-term, management apparently views him as a valuable enough piece to warrant a trade and prevent him from receiving other offers as a free agent.