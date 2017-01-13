Rockets' Eric Gordon: Available to play Friday

Gordon (toe) is available to play in Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Gordon had been absent from the last two games with a sprain on his left big toe, but after going through Friday's morning shootaround, he should be set to return to his regular role off the bench for the Rockets. Houston's bench has struggled a bit in Gordon's absence, so look for him to play his regular load of minutes and provide a spark as the sixth man once again.