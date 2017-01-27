Rockets' Eric Gordon: Doubtful for Friday

Gordon (back) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

After he was made a late scratch ahead of Wednesday's loss to the Celtics with lower-back tightness, Gordon was unable to take part in morning shootaround Friday, so it looks likely that he'll miss a second straight game. Both Sam Dekker (29 minutes) and Corey Brewer (24 minutes) picked up nearly 10 minutes more than their season averages Wednesday when Gordon sat out, so those two figure to be the primary beneficiaries again Friday. Assuming Gordon ends up being ruled out, he may need to get some on-court activity in during a practice or shootaround before getting cleared to play Sunday against the Pacers.