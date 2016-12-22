Rockets' Eric Gordon: Drills seven three-pointers in win over Suns

Gordon contributed 24 points (8-17 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in a 125-111 win over the Suns on Thursday.

After the Spurs were able to contain him to a 1-of-8 shooting night from downtown Tuesday, Gordon rediscovered his outside touch in impressive fashion in the second half of the back-to-back set, establishing a new season-high in three-point attempts while improving his mark from behind the arc to 43.6 percent for the campaign. He's been a seamless fit in coach Mike D'Antoni's pace-and-space offensive scheme and has now overtaken the Warriors' Stephen Curry for the league lead in three-point buckets.