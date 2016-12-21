Rockets' Eric Gordon: Has rare off-night Tuesday

Gordon turned in 13 points (4-15 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four ssists, two blocks and a rebound in a 100-102 loss to San Antonio on Tuesday.

Gordon has had an unexpectedly tremendous season, and he hasn't slowed down. He's averaging 19.6 points per game and shooting 49.0 percent from deep in December (while attempting 9.3 threes per game!). Houston plays the second half of a back-to-back tomorrow night in Phoenix, but the Suns also don't have the best perimeter defense in the league. Expect Gordon to right the ship very soon.