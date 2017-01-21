Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ice cold against Golden State

Gordon was held to just six points (2-14 FG, 0-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 33 minutes during a 125-108 loss to the Warriors on Friday.

Gordon had a horrendous game from three-point range, and is now shooting just 30.6 percent from deep on a ridiculous 10.9 attempts per game in January. While his game is all threes and bull-dog layups, he has to be more judicious about his shot selection when he's off. The Rockets need Gordon to perform well to win. During the Rockets' 13 losses this year, Gordon has shot just 34.3 percent overall and 26.8 percent from three. During Houston's 32 wins, Gordon has hit 45.4 percent of his shots overall and 44.5 percent from beyond the arc.