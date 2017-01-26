Rockets' Eric Gordon: Late scratch Monday vs. Celtics

Gordon was a late scratch from Wednesday's game against the Celtics because of lower back tightness, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Considering it doesn't sound like a serious ailment, Gordon is likely being held out as a precaution and it wouldn't be surprising if he was back in the lineup come Friday's game against the 76ers. That said, his absence Wednesday leaves a huge hole to fill off the bench, which could allow guys like Corey Brewer K.J. McDaniels and Sam Dekker to pick up some extra minutes off the bench.