Rockets' Eric Gordon: Listed as probable Friday vs. Grizzlies

Gordon (toe) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

The update comes via the Rockets' game notes, which aren't always the most reliable source for news. While it appears there's at least some optimism that Gordon will suit up Friday, more concrete on that front doesn't figure to arrive until after the Rockets conduct their morning shootaround. Corey Brewer and Sam Dekker would be in line for increased playing time if Gordon is ruled out again Friday, as both have taken on 20 or minutes in both of the past two contests.