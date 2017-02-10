Rockets' Eric Gordon: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Gordon (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon was held out of Thursday's contest against the Hornets with the back soreness, and he looks to still be battling discomfort heading into the weekend. Gordon's ability to participate in Saturday's morning shootaround will be a telling sign as to whether or not he'll be able to play against the Suns, so look for the team to provide an update on his status then. If he's unable to play, Sam Dekker and Corey Brewer will split time on the wing off the bench once again.