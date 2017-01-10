Rockets' Eric Gordon: Misses shootaround, still questionable Tuesday

Gordon (toe) sat out the Rockets' morning shootaround, but remains questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, ESPN.com's Calvin Watkins reports.

Gordon has surprisingly been a picture of durability this season for the Rockets, but he's at serious risk of missing his first game of the campaign, as a lack of participation in shootaround often hints that a player will sit out later in the evening. Considering that the Rockets are entering a back-to-back set Tuesday, the team could act cautiously with Gordon and hold him out of the first game with the hope that he'll be able to play Wednesday against the Timberwolves. An update on Gordon's official status should come closer to Tuesday's 8:00 p.m. ET tip time, but if he ends up sitting out, Corey Brewer, Sam Dekker and K.J. McDaniels could end up assuming most of his minutes.