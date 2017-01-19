Rockets' Eric Gordon: Nails seven three-pointers vs. Bucks

Gordon contributed 25 points (9-20 FG, 7-17 3Pt) and four rebounds across 32 minutes during a 111-92 victory against the Bucks on Wednesday.

Gordon rebounded from a terrible shooting display against the Heat on Tuesday to drop seven three-pointers, one shy of his season high. The 25 points were his highest total since Jan. 2 when he went for 31 against the Wizards. Gordon tweaked his ankle in the loss to the Heat, so his owners will be happy to see that the issue didn't seem to affect him in the second half of back-to-back.