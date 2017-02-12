Rockets' Eric Gordon: Nearing a return to action

Gordon (back) is nearing a return to action, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Gordon has been nursing a back injury for several days now but is closing in on a return. According to the report, Gordon has been steadily improving and could be back before the team's next game against the Heat on Wednesday.

