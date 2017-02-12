Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Saturday vs. Suns

Gordon (back) is out for Saturday's tilt against the Suns, Rockets play-by-play analyst Craig Ackerman reports.

Gordon will miss his second straight game due to back soreness, likely opening up minutes for Corey Brewer and Sam Dekker off the bench. The Rockets next game comes Wednesday against the Heat, so he'll have plenty of time to rest before having a chance to take the floor again.

