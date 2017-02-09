Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable for Thursday

Gordon did not participate in shootaround and is questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets due to a sore back, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon last dealt with lower-back tightness in late January, and that caused him to miss a couple of games. While nothing is confirmed, it is possible that the shooting guard is dealing with some lingering issues from his initial absence. He'll likely attempt to go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made, but in the event that he is held out, look for both Sam Dekker and Corey Brewer to see extended minutes off the bench Thursday.