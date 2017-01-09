Rockets' Eric Gordon: Questionable to play Tuesday

Gordon is considered questionable to play Tuesday against the Hornets due to a sprained left big toe, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Gordon sustained the injury during Sunday's win over the Raptors, and the Rockets will wait until Tuesday morning to issue an update on the shooting guard's status. The Indiana product is enjoying a resurgent season, averaging 17.8 points and shooting better than 41 percent from three on 9.1 attempts per game. If Gordon is held out Tuesday, expect to see more of Corey Brewer and perhaps K.J. McDaniels.