Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Thursday vs. Hornets

Gordon (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon was held out of the team's morning shootaround with a sore back and after testing the injury out during pregame warmups, the discomfort will be too much to play through this time around. Regularly seeing 30 minutes or more off the bench, Gordon's absence leaves a huge void to fill, which will likely come in some combination of both Corey Brewer and Sam Dekker, who should benefit from a temporary jump in playing time. Gordon's next opportunity to take the court will be Saturday against the Suns.