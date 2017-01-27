Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out vs. Sixers

Gordon (back) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the 76ers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gordon was sidelined for Wednesday's loss to the Celtics and was unable to participate in Friday morning's shootaround, so him being unavailable to face the Sixers comes as anticipated. With Gordon still out, Sam Dekker and Corey Brewer could enjoy more minutes within Houston's wing rotation. Health permitting, Gordon could make his return Sunday in his hometown of Indianapolis.