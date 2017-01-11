Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ruled out Wednesday vs. Timberwovles

Gordon (toe) will not travel with the team for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Gordon was sidelined for Tuesday's win over the Hornets as well, and it looks like the team exercise on the side of caution be not bringing him along to Minnesota. The sharp shooter was on a tear prior to injuring his toe, recording 20.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 4.0 triples across 32.3 minutes over the previous five games. His next chance to return will be Friday against the Grizzlies.