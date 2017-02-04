Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 21 points Friday

Eric Gordon scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt), while adding four assists, one rebound and one block across 34 minutes in Friday's 121-117 overtime win over the Bulls.

Gordon came off the bench and earned the third most minutes on the team Friday night, particularly because of his ability to find the bottom of the net from beyond the arc during the game (50 percent from three). Gordon is a pure scoring from the shooting guard position who can get hot when given the chances, and his next chance will be Tuesday at home against Orlando.