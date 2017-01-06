Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 22 in narrow win over OKC

Gordon put up 22 points (8-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 28 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Thunder.

Gordon continues to thrive as Houston's go-to scorer off the bench. His strengths -- catch-and-shoot threes and straight-line drives -- fit Mike D'Antoni's style perfectly. Houston is also starting to feed Gordon the ball more consistently, as he's averaging 15.2 field goal attempts over the Rockets' last 10 games.