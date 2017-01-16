Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 24 points in Sunday's victory

Gordon registered 24 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, and three assists in 28 minutes during the Rockets' 137-112 win against the Nets on Sunday.

Gordon is off to a scorching hot start in January, averaging 21.0 points per game through the first six games. After suffering so many injuries over the course of several seasons with the Pelicans, Gordon has not missed a single contest in this his first year with the Rockets. Furthermore, Gordon has scored in double figures during 39 of 43 outings, reinventing himself as an elite scorer off the bench.