Rockets' Eric Gordon: Scores 31 in win over Washington

Gordon put up 31 points (11-18 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a block over 36 minutes in a 101-91 win over the Wizards on Monday.

Through 36 games, Gordon is legitimately an early favorite to win the Sixth Man of the Year award. His scoring style -- catch-and-shoot threes combined with crafty junkyard drives -- has meshed perfectly with Houston's offensive identity, and he's now averaging 17.7 points per game, his highest mark since 2012.